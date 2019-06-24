Lower Richland’s Graves named Gatorade S.C. Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Tyler Graves has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade S.C. Track & Field Player of the Year. (Source: LR_Athletics/Twitter)
By Emery Glover | June 24, 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:06 PM

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Tyler Graves will bring home even more hardware this year for his work on the track.

On Monday, the Lower Richland High standout was named Gatorade’s South Carolina Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Graves, a rising senior, won the 110-meter hurdles and the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in this year’s Class 4-A state meet. He also posted a personal records of 13.81 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 53.09 in the 400 during his junior campaign.

Graves, who has a 3.41-grade point average, is the second Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete to be chosen from Lower Richland High School. Jaylen Bacon won the award during the 2013-14 season.

Graves is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Track & Field Athlete of the Year Award.

