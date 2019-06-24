FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, plus more heat is on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Tonight is a First Alert Night! We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms for portions of the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert!
· We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms tonight across portions of the Midlands. Heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning will be the big threats.
· Hot and humid conditions will be the rule over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.
· Storms chances are around 20 and 30% this week through your weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk to see strong to severe storms tonight as a line of showers and storms moves into the area from the west. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning. We’re thinking that the rough weather could affect parts of the Midlands between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
This line will likely weaken a bit as it approaches the area, but we’ll keep you posted tonight. Stay weather aware! Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.
The heat and humidity will be the big story for most of your work week. We’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. Take your precautions.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible from Tuesday through Friday. Chances are around 20%. Storm chances go up to around 30% this weekend into next week.
First Alert Night: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Strong Storms (40%). Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s.
