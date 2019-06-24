CPD releases composite sketch of Blossom Street shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be involved with a shooting on Blossom Street.
The sketch was drawn by a forensic artist with SLED with the assistance of a witness to the crime.
The suspect is described as being a tall, slender black male, possibly 30-years-old with a short haircut and well-groomed beard.
Citizens with information about the attempted murder case or suspect’s identity are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.