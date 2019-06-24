Airport’s Jamison named S.C. Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Airport High’s top track and field athletes has won one of the top awards in her sport.
Rising sophomore Jayla Jamison has been named the girls’ South Carolina Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Jamison owns the state record for the 200-meter dash with a mark of 23.19 seconds. She also ranks among the top 10 long jumpers in the country among prep competitors with a leap of 19 feet, 11.75 inches. Jamison is an eight-time state champion who has won the 100, 200, 400, and long jump at this year’s state Class 4-A meet.
Jamison, who owns a 3.85-grade point average and volunteers with Special Olympics, has been invited to run at the Nike Prefontaine Classic at Stanford University in Calfornia. She was also named the South Carolina Coaches’ Association of Women Sports’ Class 4-A Female Athlete of the Year for the third time.
With this Gatorade award, Jamison is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year award.
