George Rogers Foundation holds Celebrity Golf Tournament, 28th Annual Gala and Auction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina star running back, George Rogers, held his 28th annual George Rogers Foundation Gala and Silent Auction.
The Gala and silent auction took place at the My Carolina Alumni Center in The Vista Saturday evening.
This event means a great deal to the Gamecocks 1980 Heisman Trophy-winning running back.
Over the past 4.5 years, the foundation has given more than $275,000 dollars for first-generation college students and various South Carolina schools.
Celebrities, including former college and pro athletes, attended the event.
George Rogers shares with us his joy on being able to give back to the community.
“The importance of it is I want to make sure the kids have a chance to go to school. I am a first generation kid to go to school in my city of Duluth and I want to make sure the kids have a chance to go to school,” Rogers said. “Got to make the grades, that’s what makes the difference for everybody.”
On Monday, June 24, the foundation will host a celebrity golf tournament at the Fort Jackson Golf Course.
