Camden family in need of help after tree pierces through mobile home

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden family is asking for help after a tree fell on their mobile home during Thursday’s storms.
Ruben Tamayo and his wife, Deloris Rollins have lived in their mobile home on Hermitage Street in Camden for about a year.
When storms came through the Midlands, a tree fell right on top of the home.
“It sounded like a bomb hit the house,” Rollins said.
The tree has been down on the house since Thursday, but the family says it wasn’t until Sunday morning when they heard the tree break through the roof.
“It just started cracking this morning and that was scary stuff for us,” Tamayo said. “We had to run out because we didn’t want anyone to get hurt. It was traumatizing.”
A hole in the roof remains, now leaving them without a safe place to stay.
“We don’t got no insurance, we don’t got no money, we don’t got nothing,” Tamayo said.
A family in need of so much, yet they still find the silver lining.
“We’re grateful we’re still alive because it could have been worse,” Tamayo said
The family is asking for the communities help in regards to removing the tree.
You can contact them by email at yinshadow90@gmail.com.
The family says they are working on contacting the American Red Cross for help.
