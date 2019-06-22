Authorities searching for gator after man’s body found with bite marks on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say authorities are searching for an alligator after a man’s body was found with bite marks on Kiawah Island on Saturday.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the incident began when they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4 p.m.
DNR agents were told that someone had reported seeing an alligator on top of a man at a pond off Kiawah Island Club Drive.
According to authorities, an elderly man’s body was then recovered from the scene.
Wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers are on the scene trying to find the gator which has not been seen since the body was recovered, according to DNR officials.
DNR officials said the man had some “bad bite wounds,” and investigators are trying to figure out if the man was killed by an alligator or if if he died from some other cause before coming into contact with a gator.
DNR is assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office with the case.
