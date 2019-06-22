Pro-Life rally against abortion held outside of Planned Parenthood forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday morning, outside of the Planned Parenthood forum at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia, a group of around 50 people gathered to protest against Planned Parenthood and abortion.
The protest included organizations like ‘Students For Life of America’ and ‘Advocates For Life,’ a pro-life student organization on UofSC's campus.
Protestors held a banner saying, 'Abortion Betrays Women,' along with other signs to make sure those entering the Planned Parenthood Forum heard their message.
"I am pro-life because I believe that there's a child in the womb that's not just a bunch of cells or a fetus,” Pro-Life advocate Noelle Gebel said. “It's actually a living human being."
Some though, might be concerned about whether men can have a voice in a topic that does not affect their body, one advocate disagrees.
"Men are involved in this decision. Men need to stand up for life,” Pro-Life advocate John Porter said. “We need good fathers, we need strong male figures and it is a pity that historically men have not taken as large a role in the pro-life movement as they should."
The South Carolina House passed the fetal heartbeat bill this year. The bill will be revisited by Senators in January.
Those at the protest were hopeful for the future of the pro-life movement in South Carolina.
