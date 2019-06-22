Midlands union leaders discuss workers’ rights at roundtable forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Union leaders and some members of the community met Friday afternoon at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Columbia for a roundtable discussion that focused on workers’ rights and workplace conditions.
It was a pretty small group at that roundtable today, but local Teamster chapters and leaders from some other unions were in the room, all discussing what they say needs to be done to improve the lifestyles of everyday working class people.
The roundtable was organized by a group called Our Revolution that endorses Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate, and they’re calling for Medicare for all, bringing the minimum wage to $15, and welcoming more unions to help protect workers from large corporations.
“All of it falls back to, ‘Are we paying our laborers a living wage,” Rep. Dr. Ivory Thigpen of the SC House of Representatives said. “At the end of the day, they are the engine of the economy.”
At the roundtable, several said labor issues are always a hot topic during elections. They said now’s the time for less talk and more action.
Some attending the forum said they believe the SC for Ed rally earlier this year is an indicator South Carolina residents are ready for labor reform.
