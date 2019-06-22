Lexington Co. deputy arrested for DUI, placed on paid leave

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night.
Officials said Robert Scott Smith, 57, was driving his personal vehicle on Interstate 26 when he made contact with another vehicle as he tried to change lanes near mile marker 97 (Highway 176) in Irmo. No one was injured during the incident.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol administered a field sobriety test to Smith. The deputy failed the test and refused to take a Breathalyzer test.
Smith, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his arrest. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Smith has been a deputy in Lexington County since 1982.
