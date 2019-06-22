Construction worker dies after pallet of supplies dropped on him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old construction worker has died after being involved in an incident on a construction site on Council Loop.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Lazaro Ramirez of Columbia was working on the site Friday when a pallet of construction supplies landed on him around 10 a.m.
Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he died at 12:30 p.m. from blunt crush force trauma to the upper torso, according to Watts.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident. OSHA has also been notified.
