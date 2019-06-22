Blue Palmetto Dinner rallies South Carolina Democrats ahead of State Convention

“Right now, South Carolina is the center of the universe in the political world,” said New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio. “And South Carolina is a state that we are going to put a lot of focus on - we have been here a number of times and will be back here... it’s one of most important places in this whole election and I tell you something I’ve talked to a lot of South Carolinians. And I believe me when I tell you, we need to put working people first. A lot of people agree with that- and I’m very hopeful that’s the message that’s going to resonate here.”