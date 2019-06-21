Williamson becomes No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft; Morant picked second

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIS) - Two of South Carolina’s most talented basketball players made their way into the NBA spotlight on Thursday night.
Former Spartanburg Day star Zion Williamson was taken as the top overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans in Brooklyn.
Moments later, former Crestwood product Ja Morant was picked second by the Memphis Grizzlies.
All eyes were on both players throughout the college basketball season. Williamson helped Duke reach the Elite 8 while Ja Morant led Murray State to an upset victory over Marquette.
Both players also brought in their fair share of individual accolades this past season. Morant won the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in college basketball. Meanwhile, Williamson took home the AP Player of the Year, Naismith, Karl Malone, and the Wooden awards.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.