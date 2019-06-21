Update: Surveillance Video Released in North Main Shooting Investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announced that investigators are releasing video of the suspected vehicle that was involved in a shooting incident on the 6900 block of North Main Street on June 17.
The vehicle has been described as a grey or silver SUV.
The female victim was traveling in a separate vehicle when she was wounded by gunfire. Initially, CPD officers found her with life-threatening injuries to the upper body. She remains at a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators continue to conduct interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive.
CPD is asking that anyone with information about the attempted murder case to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:
CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
