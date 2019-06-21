New Jersey governor signs “Sami’s Law” to enhance protections for rideshare passengers

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WIS) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to enhance safety for rideshare passengers by requiring additional identification for drivers in the state on June 20. The bill’s passage and signing follows the tragic death of Samantha “Sami” Josephson, a Robbinsville resident and student at the University of South Carolina, who mistakenly entered a car she thought was her rideshare.
The legislation requires rideshare companies to issue additional identification materials to drivers to help passengers correctly identify their vehicle. Rideshare companies must issue two identifying markers to each driver to be displayed on the front windshield and rear window. The companies must create and provide every driver with two copies of a two-dimensional barcode or other machine-readable code that passengers can scan to confirm the identity of the vehicle.
Rideshare companies would be required to produce and issue two credential placards to be displayed on the driver and passenger side rear windows that include the driver’s name, photo, and license plate number. Drivers who fail to comply with these provisions are subject to a fine of $250, and rideshare companies that fail to comply with these provisions can have their permit to operate in New Jersey suspended or revoked.
The new requirements take effect nine months following the date of enactment.
"Every day, thousands of rideshare passengers entrust drivers to get them to and from home, school, and work safely and without delay. Just one unscrupulous mind seeking to take advantage of those passengers is one too many, and it is our responsibility to keep riders safe,”Governor Murphy said. “Today, I am proud to stand beside the Josephson family and legislative sponsors to enhance protections for New Jersey’s rideshare passengers, and ensure that Samantha Josephson’s tragic death is not in vain.”
A similar piece of legislation, also named “Sami’s Law,” was introduced June 13 at the federal level and cosponsored by Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker in the U.S. Senate, and led by Representative Chris Smith in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“As ride-share services grow in popularity, we have a responsibility to address gaps in public safety, and Sami’s Law aims to do just that,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez said. “No family should have to go through the kind of horrific tragedy experienced by the Josephson family.”
“It’s essential that we take necessary steps to ensure the safety of ride share passengers. Making it easier for riders to identify their vehicles will make it tougher for nefarious actors to pose as a driver,” U.S. Senator Booker said. "It’s important that we’re working toward solutions that safeguard ride share users so that no family bears the same pain as the Josephson family.
Josephson’s family, Marci, Seymour and Sydney Josephson, showed their appreciation to the state of New Jersey, thanking the Assembly and Senate for unanimously passing Sami’s Law and thanking those who have supported them since Samantha’s untimely death. They thanked the governor for accommodating them by signing the bill in Samantha’s hometown.
Sponsors of the New Jersey legislation included Senators Patrick Diegnan, Linda Greenstein, and Thomas Kean, and Assemblymembers Daniel Benson, Wayne DeAngelo, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, and Paul Moriarty.
Sami’s Law has been referred to the Committee on Environment and Public Works in the U.S. Senate and the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit in the U. S. House of Representatives.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.