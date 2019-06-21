My Take: ‘Sami’s’ Law can help curtail attacks against rideshare passengers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been nearly three months since USC student Samantha Josephson was killed after authorities say she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber ride.
In the wake of that tragedy, the entire USC community came together to show tremendous support for Sami’s family and friends.
And legislators took action. In South Carolina, ride share drivers are now required to have license plate cards visible on the front of their vehicles. This will allow passengers to more easily match the plate number to the one shown on user’s app.
In Josephson’s native New Jersey, legislators have passed their own legislation aimed at enhanced rider safety.
Work is also underway on a national level. Republican Congressman Christopher Smith of New Jersey, has authored a bill called “Sami’s Law” he hopes will result in positive change.
The heroic and grieving parents of Samantha Josephson, Seymour and Marice, have launched a serious and absolutely necessary state and federal initiative to protect all ride share passengers from violence. In addition to murder, many, many young women have been raped and seriously assaulted by drivers, often late at night on a ride all of us presumed to be safe.
Well, it’s not.
By using QR technology and other means, Sami’s Law will ensure that before any passenger opens the door to get into an Uber or Lyft, or other rideshare car, that the driver and car requested are legitimate. My legislation also requires a comprehensive GAO investigation into sexual assault by rideshare drivers. No law can make rideshare totally safe. Sami’s Law, however, will surely make it safer.”
The WIS editorial board wholeheartedly supports Congressman Smith. He is right. No legislation can guarantee attacks won’t happen, but it will hopefully help curtail them. Lets hope “Sami’s Law” is quickly passed and please continue to support the Josephson and USC families as the case moves forward.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.