Kershaw Co. deputies arrest 3 during drug bust

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies found drugs and a handgun in a home located in Elgin.
According to officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to serve a drug arrest warrant on one person at a home on Cherokee Boulevard. However, deputies saw enough within the home to get a search warrant for the home.
Deputies returned to the house and found 22 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of crack-cocaine, just over an ounce of marijuana, a handgun, and a 33-round magazine.
One of the three subjects was charged with trafficking 10-28 grams of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A second subject was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack-cocaine and possession of marijuana. The third suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Probation, Pardon, and Parole.
Officials did not name the subjects who were arrested.
