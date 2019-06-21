Former Gamecocks Silva, Bowen receive chance to make NBA squads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after the NBA Draft, former Gamecocks Chris Silva and Brian Bowen will get their chance to make an NBA roster.
Team officials announced Friday former Gamecocks forward Chris Silva has agreed to play with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.
Silva finished his senior year at South Carolina with 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game to lead the team. His efforts this past season earned Silva a spot on the coaches’ All-SEC First Team and the coaches’ SEC All-Defensive Team.
This past season, Silva became the first Gamecock in program history to post at least 700 career rebounds and 500 career free throws. Silva also finished his career at Carolina with 1,509 points, which places him in 10th in program history.
The Miami Heat will open NBA Summer League play at the Golden 1 Center against the Golden State Warriors.
Brian Bowen also earned a spot on an NBA Summer League roster with the Indiana Pacers.
Bowen played in 30 games for the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and shot 34 percent from 3-point range.
Bowen transferred from Louisville to South Carolina after the Cardinals announced he would not play for the team when federal fraud and corruption charges surfaced. According to court documents, Bowen was steered to Louisville by his father, who was to receive $100,000 from an agent and a representative from ADIDAS.
Bowen was later ruled ineligible to play for the Gamecocks after transferring for at least the 2018-19 season. Following that decision, Bowen declared for the NBA Draft in 2018.
The Pacers will open Summer League Play on July 5.
