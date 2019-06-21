FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for your Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday is an Alert Day!
· We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms for your Saturday. In fact, the storms could develop in two rounds (one in the morning, the other in the afternoon and evening).
· Storms, especially by afternoon, could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Power outages are also possible.
· A few storms are possible Sunday (30%). We’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the 90s.
· Hot, humid conditions are expected next week. Heat index values will be in the triple digits early in the week. We’re also tracking isolated to scattered showers and storms for most of the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Showers and storms could get a bit rowdy over the Midlands as we move through your Saturday. In fact, the storms could develop in a couple of rounds. The first round of storms could happen early Saturday morning for our western counties and portions of the CSRA. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Rain could develop anytime between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday for this first round. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Showers and storms could get a bit rowdy over the Midlands as we move through your Saturday. In fact, the storms could develop in a couple of rounds. The first round of storms could happen early Saturday morning for our western counties and portions of the CSRA. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Rain could develop anytime between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday for this first round. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
However, we really need to pay attention to the forecast by Saturday afternoon and evening. That’s when we could see a strong line of showers and storms to race through the Midlands. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Downed trees and power outages will be possible, so keep that in mind. Some localized flooding is also possible. This second line of storms could affect the area between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. As of this writing, the Midlands is under a slight risk of strong to severe storms. In fact, much of the state is under a slight risk. Again, we’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
A few storms are possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Early next week, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. We’ll also see isolated to scattered showers and storms through the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. A Warm Night. Lows in the 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Strong PM Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.