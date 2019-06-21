FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for your Saturday!

However, we really need to pay attention to the forecast by Saturday afternoon and evening. That’s when we could see a strong line of showers and storms to race through the Midlands. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Downed trees and power outages will be possible, so keep that in mind. Some localized flooding is also possible. This second line of storms could affect the area between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. As of this writing, the Midlands is under a slight risk of strong to severe storms. In fact, much of the state is under a slight risk. Again, we’ll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.