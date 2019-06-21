First Alert Forecast: It’s The First Day of Summer! And We’ll Feel It!

It’s The Official First Day of Summer…And It Will Feel Like It
Summer starts today, even though we’ve had a head start on it for weeks, typical summer pattern will take shape over the next several days. Mostly sunny Hot and Humid days with Isolated late afternoon Showers and thunderstorms that will fade out as the sun goes down. Mostly clear nights. Highs in the middle to upper 90s (a bit warmer than normal) Lows in the middle 70s. Humidity will be touch lower today before it goes up tomorrow.
We’ll start to see the Heat Index (What it feels like with heat and humidity) creep back up to 100 degrees and higher. Also, a few disturbances will move in and out of the state during the 10 day period. When they arrive , it will enhance afternoon storm chances.
Saturday may be one of those “disturbance” days as we could see a line of strong storm develop in the afternoon and push through the Midlands. These storm would contain Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain and Hail.
Saturday’s Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: 3PM – 8PM
- Damaging Winds
- Heavy Rain
- Hail
Weather Highlights:
- First day of Summer is today and it will feel every bit of it. Hot! Highs middle 90s
- Scattered afternoon storms Saturday afternoon. Some could be strong.
- Only isolated afternoon storm Sunday through much of next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Lower 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and more humid. 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s
