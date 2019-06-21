First Alert Forecast: It’s The First Day of Summer! And We’ll Feel It!

Summer starts today, even though we’ve had a head start on it for weeks, typical summer pattern will take shape over the next several days. Mostly sunny Hot and Humid days with Isolated late afternoon Showers and thunderstorms that will fade out as the sun goes down. Mostly clear nights. Highs in the middle to upper 90s (a bit warmer than normal) Lows in the middle 70s. Humidity will be touch lower today before it goes up tomorrow.