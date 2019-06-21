Effingham couple charged with unlawful neglect of a child

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged and Effingham couple in connection with injuries found on their three-month-old infant following the child’s death last month.
Tempestt James and Ledarius Thomas were each charge with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The SLED investigation requested was requested by the Florence Police Department. The arrests were made by the Special Operations Team of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
James and Thomas were booked at the Florence County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
