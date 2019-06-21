Deputies ask for help finding missing couple last seen in 18-wheeler

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help to find a missing couple.
Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams, 39, was last seen June 6, at the Speedway at 3400 S. Fraser Street with her boyfriend, Marvin Green.
Williams was supposed to be go back to her home in North Charleston the next day, but neither she nor Green have been seen.
They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler at the Speedway.
Williams is 5’5” tall and weighing 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
