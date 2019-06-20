Teen girl fatally shot off SC highway, ‘armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old being sought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Chesterfield County Wednesday night and a search is underway for a 19-year-old connected to the case, who deputies say is considered “armed and dangerous.”
According to witnesses, Amber Horton was shot by 19-year-old Ryu Deshawn Hough.
Witnesses told deputies Horton and a friend were traveling on Highway 151 near Pageland when Hough started following them in a dark blue Dodge Charger. Hough then reportedly pulled up and fired several shots, striking Horton, witnesses say.
Deputies say they arrived to find Horton with a gunshot would to her upper torso. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Union in Monroe where she died.
No possible motive was released.
According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Hough turned himself in nearly three months ago for a weapons charge. The report accuses him and another man of getting into a “gun battle” in Pageland. According to the report, a woman’s mobile home had four holes in it and her car window was busted out.
Hough was out on bond for the weapons charge, when last night’s shooting happened.
Helen Faile lives across the street from the Horton family and was saddened by the news.
“It just broke my heart, especially for the grandparents because over the years I always knew them and I know they’re a good family and it really it just broke my heart,” Faile said.
Horton’s brother told WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor that he and his family were not yet ready to comment.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.