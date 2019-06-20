Task force works around the clock to keep children safe online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning, Governor Henry McMaster became the first governor in the country to sign a pledge to keep children safe online.
The “Children’s Internet Safety Governor’s Pledge” was brought to his attention by First Lady Peggy McMaster and the national non-profit organization Enough is Enough.
Donna Rice Hughes is the President and CEO of Enough is Enough. She grew up in South Carolina and says she’s very happy Governor McMaster was the first governor to sign the pledge.
One of the many goals of the pledge is to encourage partnerships with businesses and other institutions in the state to adopt safe Wi-Fi policies to filter pornography on their public Wi-Fi networks. Other goals include moving forward with legislation that prevents the sexual exploitation of vulnerable South Carolinians, especially children. Examining the health impact of internet pornography on kids.
Rice Hughes said, “These kids want to know how to be safe online. They want someone to talk to them about how to deal with cyberbullying, how to deal with sexual predators, how to deal with these issues.”
In his pledge, the Governor also promises to take a look at pornography’s connection to human trafficking, child pornography and internet crimes against children.
Right now, South Carolina has a team made up of 113 local, state and federal agencies working to keep children safe online. Joe Ryan is the Education Coordinator for South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, “What we’ve learned in the past couple of years with the explosion of mobile technology is that you’re not going to scare kids off of the internet,” he said.
The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force works around the clock using tips from social media, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and by going into chat rooms to catch predators.
They also investigated filesharing programs that are used to distribute child pornography.
Chief Criminal Investigator, Kevin Atkins, said the task force works hard to investigate and prosecute crimes. “We set a new high water mark each year in arrests. That’s a good thing since we’re out here arresting people but we can’t arrest our way out of the problem.”
According to the ICAC in the fiscal year 2018, they helped make 210 arrests across South Carolina.
Atkins said the portability of new technologies has been the biggest challenge they have faced in recent years. “Cell phones are affordable and external hard drives. It puts technology in the hands of everybody.”
The task force also does a lot to educate children and parents about the danger they could face online. “Our goal isn’t to stop them from doing all the things they like to do but instead encourage to do those things safely and responsibly so they can continue to do those things for a long period of time,” Ryan said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.