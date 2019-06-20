Pedestrian killed after being hit by pick up truck on Highway 601

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is currently investigating an collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian early Thursday morning on Highway 601 at Commerce Drive in Lugoff.
Trooper David Jones says a pedestrian was walking northbound on the southbound shoulder of Highway 601 when they were hit and killed by a pick up truck.
Lugoff Fire units have cleared but other EMS officials remain at the scene. The southbound left lane of Highway 601 has reopened but the right lane remains closed.
A detour to Elgin to get on I-20 from Lugoff has been set up.
