Pedestrian killed after being hit by pick up truck on Highway 601

LUGOFF Accident Alert: 6-20-19 06;10 am - US Hwy 601 South bound going toward I-20 at Exchange Drive (Near the SC ENT) is closed, avoid the area. Both Southbound lanes are shut down. Detour to Elgin to get on Interstate 20 from Lugoff @wis10 @WLTX @wachfox @SCHP_Troop1 pic.twitter.com/dTBoOIQ8Tl