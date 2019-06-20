Man charged with hitting Kershaw County woman with pick up truck on Highway 601

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The driver of the pick up truck that hit and killed a Kershaw County woman early Thursday morning on Highway 601 has been charged.
Robert Johnson, 64, is facing charges for leaving the scene involving death.
Chief Deputy Coroner Phil McLeod with the Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Wendy Thompson, 37, of Lugoff.
Trooper David Jones said that Thompson was walking north on the southbound shoulder of Highway 601 near Exchange Drive when she was hit and killed by Johnson’s pick up truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Lugoff Fire units have cleared but other EMS officials remain at the scene. The southbound left lane of Highway 601 has reopened but the right lane remains closed.
A detour to Elgin to get on I-20 from Lugoff has been set up.
