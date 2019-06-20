Gov. Henry McMaster to announce Inspector General report regarding FOIA practices at state agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Inspector General Brian Lamkin Thursday at 2 p.m. to announce the Office of the Inspector General’s report regarding Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) practices and compliance at state agencies.
After McMaster announced Lamkin’s appointment in 2017, he stated that one of the Office of the Inspector General’s priorities would be to make every effort to direct agencies towards transparency. Subsequently, the governor requested a formal report on the agency FOIA practices and the Office of the Inspector General fulfilled that request through a sample survey of 40 agencies.
The announcement will be made at the Office of the Governor inside the State House in Columbia.
