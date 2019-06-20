FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is an Alert Day! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Midlands until 10 p.m. tonight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day!
· A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Midlands until 10 p.m. tonight.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.
· We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Storms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Power outages are also possible.
· Dry weather is expected Friday, which is the first day of summer. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· A few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the 90s.
· Hot, humid conditions are expected next week. Heat index values will be in the triple digits early in the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Be weather aware this afternoon and evening. The Midlands is under an enhanced risk of severe weather today, meaning the threat for severe weather is elevated.
As a cold front approaches the Midlands and with ample daytime heating and moisture already in place, we’ll likely see scattered storms moving through the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Any storms that develop will bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail to the area. The tornado threat is low, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
We’ll need to keep an eye on the winds. Downed trees/limbs and power outages are possible today. Also, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.
Otherwise, on this Thursday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will likely wind down by tonight and push toward the coast. We’ll still have a few clouds around overnight. Lows will be in the 70s.
We’re expecting dry weather for Friday. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. Also, Friday is the first day of summer, officially happening around 11:54 a.m.
A few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Early next week, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. We’ll also see isolated to scattered showers and storms through the week.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Another Hot One. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
