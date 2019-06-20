First Alert Forecast: Severe Storms Likely Today. What To Expect

First Alert Today for Strong/Severe Storms
Hot and Humid Weekend Ahead
Abundant moisture is being pumped into the Southeast today as a backdoor cold front (Moving from North to South) enters the state. The two will team up to put on a show later today of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms from 3P-10P. It will be breezy ahead of the front with SW winds 20-25mph.
First Alert Today: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Northern Midlands to the Upstate under a rare “Enhanced” risk of severe weather with the rest of the state under a “Slight” risk. of the Midlands under a “Slight” risk of severe weather.
Once the front moves through drier air will filter in for Friday…not cooler…just drier. The front looks to stall to our south and may redevelop as a warm front and move back to the Midlands on Saturday. If this takes place we’ll see another round of thunderstorms by afternoon and some of these could reach severe limits.
Hot and humid conditions and isolated afternoon storms will be with us next week.
Today’s Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: 2PM – 9PM
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Large Hail
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today. Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe
- Sunny and drier for Friday
- Sunny and Hot for the first weekend of summer
- A few afternoon storms possible Saturday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly cloudy, breezy with a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe. Highs lower 90s
First Alert Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening. Lows Lower 70s. Rain chance 60%
Friday: Sunny and Hot. Highs Middle 90s
