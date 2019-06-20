CPD searching for suspect connected to shooting on Blossom Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for Mack Wilson, 36, in connection with a shooting that took place on Blossom Street that injured a 27-year-old male.
At approximately midnight on June 19, CPD officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Blossom Street and located the victim with an injury to his lower body outside of an apartment complex.
At this time, the victim remains in stable condition at a local hospital.
According to reports, witnesses heard the victim and an unidentified male arguing moments before the shooting occurred.
