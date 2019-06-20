Columbia Police searching for driver that crashed stolen car into building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Columbia Police Department is searching for the person responsible for driving a stolen car into a building.
The crash occurred around 4 a. m. Thursday when a car crashed into Quick Cash Gold and Pawn. Police arrived shortly after the crash but the suspect had already ran from the scene, leaving the keys in car. The suspect was driving a stolen Audi.
LT. C.B. Williams said the incident occurred at 7410 Garners Ferry Rd. The store is conducting a deep inventory to determine if anything is missing. The owner of the car reported the vehicle stolen when law enforcement contacted her.
No injuries were reported at the time. Officials are checking the video at the location and surrounding areas to see if any suspects could be determined. CPD asks if anyone has any information about the incident to contact them or crimestoppers.
