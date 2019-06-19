Second pedestrian killed in Orangeburg Co. on U.S. Highway 301

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian has died after being hit on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.
According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday night near Caanan Road.
A motorist was driving north on Highway 301 in a Ford Taurus and hit the person wearing all dark clothing who was also traveling north along the road.
This is the second pedestrian to die on this road in the last four days.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
