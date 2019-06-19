Richland County Council may have to modify or eliminate some penny tax projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is having some penny tax problems.
From the original estimates to the present day numbers, the council chairman says we’re looking at a disparity of about $140 million.
“We know that we somehow have to come up with the means to realign our penny program,” said Richland County Council chairman, Paul Livingston. “The original cost estimates…you go back to 2012-2104, and they’re much higher now. So, therefore, some projects are going to cost more now than they did at that particular time. We have to realign the program to decide what projects do we want to eliminate.”
In the past few weeks construction has slowed, and in some places stopped completely, as the council realized the estimated costs had swollen.
Chairman Livingston says they may have to cut some projects or look at modifications to stay within their budget.
“Some projects may not need to be widened as much as originally…we could probably do turn lanes,” Livingston said. “Just looking at ways that we could adjust and realign the penny program.”
As far as options, that’s what council is hoping to lay out. Livingston says they’re consulting with engineers to look at the best way to modify individual projects that may be over budgeted. He says they’ll formulate a plan, and then present it to the public.
“The engineers, you’ve got the financial advisors and we want those experts to work together,” Livingston said. “We want the program development team to work with the staff. So just simply bringing everyone together to come up with a comprehensive plan.
We reported a few days ago that one of the contractors working for the county hadn’t been paid, and had subsequently stopped construction on their project. We touched base with county representatives today, and they told WIS the contractor has been paid now and will return to work in 3 to 4 weeks.
Livingston says he still believes in the penny tax program and feels that taxpayers will get their money’s worth out of it.
