Relief in sight for Rosewood neighborhood plagued by speeders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Rosewood neighborhood in Columbia will see fewer cars racing through their streets after Columbia City Council approved several traffic calming measures on Tuesday night.
For years, residents have complained of drivers going well above the posted speed limit of 30 miles an hour, which many say has resulted in numerous accidents.
One of the most dangerous intersections, according to Rosewood Community Council President Mike Miller, is the intersection of South Holly Street and Montgomery Avenue.
“We’ve had a car miss the curb and go into the front door of a house, we’ve had a truck miss the curb and flip and catch on fire in someone’s yard, not to mention numerous fender benders,” Miller said.
He and others in the neighborhood have worked together with Columbia City Council, state Representative Seth Rose and the DOT to ensure safety measures are put in place. In order for the city to conduct a traffic study on several of the affected roadways, it had to reclassify them, as they are state-maintained roads.
The traffic study was conducted this spring, according to Rep. Seth Rose. It, too, found speeding and high traffic volume to be an issue in the Rosewood area.
“This isn’t something where the DOT is going to have this dropped in their lap, we’ve had this be a collaborative effort so the DOT officials have had input in this, they’ve known what’s forthcoming,” Rose said. “I’ve spoken to DOT officials throughout the process and this morning and I have found that they’re going to approve the permits and do it very expeditiously.”
On Tuesday night, city council approved a proposal to add 18-speed bumps. According to a map created by the city, two speed bumps would be installed on S. Edisto Ave., two on Holt Dr., two on S. Woodrow St., two on South Holly St., three on S. Bonham Rd., along with two on Hancock St., two on Chevis St., two on Suber St. and one on Jim Hamilton Blvd.
The proposal also includes adding a four-way stop on South Holly St. at Montgomery Ave., as well as a four-way stop on S. Bonham Rd. and Montgomery Ave.
“That was the question everybody had…why can’t we have the same things like other neighborhoods…so now we’ll get them and slow down and hopefully these speeding drivers,” Miller said.
The city must now ask the DOT to grant encroachment permits because several of the roads are state maintained. Once the permits are in hand, work can begin on installing the four-way stops and speed bumps. Funding for the work will come from the city’s public works general fund.
“Just persevering and not letting the frustration get to a point---just being patient and working within the system,” Miller said. “Everyone had good intentions all along and so now we have the fruits of that labor being paid off so we’re real excited.”
