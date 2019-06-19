Previewing summer trends with Columbia Fashion Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a famously hot summer here in Columbia and the fashions for Columbia Fashion Week are heating up too!
Columbia Fashion Week kicks off on Thursday in downtown Columbia and features the best of local boutiques and designers in the area. Fashion Week director Alicia Zeigler noted the immense importance of this locally featured event.
“We started Columbia Fashion week 9 years ago...because for so long the fashion professionals had to leave Columbia in order to showcase their gifts and their talents and once we established a fashion week here they were able to showcase among their peers.”
The “Beautiful People Party” kicks off on Friday night at Lula Drake on Main Street, and then a full day of runway shows on Saturday which will showcase trends from all seasons and styles by Columbia based designers.
“We start the day with the kids and the teens - it’s a really great event to bring the whole family to and bring those little fashionistas and introduce them to the industry. Then in the evening we have the adult shows...a total of 17 shows!”
All the event tickets are available on the Columbia Fashion Week Eventbrite page.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.