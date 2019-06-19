Poll shows many Millennials, Gen Zers aren’t wearing deodorant

(WBTV) - A new survey shows that 30-40 percent of Millennials and Gen Zers don’t wear deodorant or antiperspirant on a regular basis.
According to a survey conducted by market research company YouGov, nearly 40 percent of 18-24-year-olds say they haven’t applied either of the products in the last month. The survey also shows that 31 percent of 25-34-year-olds also haven’t used deodorant in the last month.
The survey shows that more than 37 percent of 25 to 34-year-olds say they haven’t purchased these products in the last year and 48 percent for 18 to 24-year-olds say the same.
According to YouGov, these numbers don’t suggest that Millennials and Gen Zers lack personal hygiene habits. The article points to their numbers being close to overall population percentages when it comes to washing their hair every day.
