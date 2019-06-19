Orangeburg man shot, killed; sheriff’s office seeks gunman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (T&D) - A 29-year-old Orangeburg man was shot to death on Saturday night.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying anyone who has information in the death of Edward Ervin “Blakk” Hamilton of 1640 Amelia Street.
Deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Fourth Street and Rume Place after a reported shooting incident at 10:59 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Orangeburg County EMS arrived a short while later and confirmed that Hamilton was dead.
Hamilton had a firearm, of an unknown make and model, on his left side with “multiple gunshot wounds to his person,” the report said.Orangeburg County EMS arrived a short while later and confirmed that Hamilton was dead.
Hamilton had a firearm, of an unknown make and model, on his left side with “multiple gunshot wounds to his person,” the report said.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg is handling Hamilton’s funeral arrangements.
Anyone who has information about Hamilton’s death is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.