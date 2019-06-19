LIST: Events happening during South Carolina Democratic Convention Weekend

The South Carolina Democratic Convention will be held in Columbia this weekend. (Source: SCDemWeekend.com)
By Emery Glover | June 19, 2019 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 9:08 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the South Carolina Democratic Convention being held in Columbia, many of the party’s presidential hopefuls will be in the Palmetto State.

Many of them are expected to be in Columbia at various events during SC Democratic Weekend.

Here’s a look at a list of events happening in Columbia:

Friday, June 21

Blue Palmetto Dinner

Columbia Convention Center

1101 Lincoln Street

General Reception starts at 7 p.m.

(This event is SOLD OUT)

Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry”

Coble Plaza (behind EdVenture Children’s Museum)

211 Gervais Street

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Pre-Convention South Carolina for Kamala Rally

Columbia Convention Center

1101 Lincoln Street

Starts at 8:45 a.m.

The South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention

Columbia Convention Center

1101 Lincoln Street

Starts at 9 a.m.

Millennial Voter Meet & Greet

Truth of Columbia

1004 Gervais Street

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Meet and Greet with Gov. John Hickenlooper

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery

900 Main Street

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

