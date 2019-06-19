LIST: Events happening during South Carolina Democratic Convention Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the South Carolina Democratic Convention being held in Columbia, many of the party’s presidential hopefuls will be in the Palmetto State.
Many of them are expected to be in Columbia at various events during SC Democratic Weekend.
Here’s a look at a list of events happening in Columbia:
Friday, June 21
Blue Palmetto Dinner
Columbia Convention Center
1101 Lincoln Street
General Reception starts at 7 p.m.
(This event is SOLD OUT)
Coble Plaza (behind EdVenture Children’s Museum)
211 Gervais Street
Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Pre-Convention South Carolina for Kamala Rally
Columbia Convention Center
1101 Lincoln Street
Starts at 8:45 a.m.
The South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention
Columbia Convention Center
1101 Lincoln Street
Starts at 9 a.m.
Millennial Voter Meet & Greet
Truth of Columbia
1004 Gervais Street
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Meet and Greet with Gov. John Hickenlooper
Hunter-Gatherer Brewery
900 Main Street
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.