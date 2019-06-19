Lexington County man sentenced to 25 year for string of armed robbery

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 25 years in connection with a string of armed robberies in Lexington and Richland County.
Jaren Bernard-Alan Meyers, 19, pled guilty to armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On December 30th, 2017 Meyers, along with two other suspects, robbed the Dollar General on Charleston Highway.
Investigators determined Meyers was the person carrying the gun and giving verbal commands to two of the employees. The second suspect grabbed the money from the register. The third suspect was the driver.
The victims from the Dollar General were able to provide law enforcement with a vehicle description and tag number.
The suspects later went on to commit robberies at the Exxon on Elmwood, the Waffle House on Sunset Blvd, and the McDonalds on Garners Ferry Road.
Multiple law enforcement agencies realized they were searching for the same suspects because the vehicle description and tag number were consistent in the robberies.
Prior to this incident, Meyers was also involved in two other robberies on December 24th and December 26th with a fourth individual in Lexington County.
The vehicle used in the robberies was registered to Sugarhill Lane in Gaston. Law enforcement positioned themselves at exit 119 off I-26, observed the vehicle taking the exit and a high-speed pursuit followed.
Two suspects ran from the vehicle once it stopped. Law enforcement was able to apprehend one of the suspects that night along with the shoes and clothes he was wearing in the robberies.
During the investigation, officials recovered the suspect's cell phones and obtained cell phone records. Cell phone records put all three suspects together and in the general area of the robberies.
Their routes were also consistent with traveling to and from the robbery locations. Law enforcement also located conversations between Meyers and the others about carrying out the robberies.
Meyers has been validated by the Lexington County Gang Unit as a gang member. He was out on bond when these robberies occurred.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, West Columbia Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff Department were involved in the investigation.
