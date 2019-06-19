FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible tonight (20-30%). Lows will be in the mid 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We could see strong to severe storms by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50% and 60%. Heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail are the big threats.
· Dry weather is expected Friday, which is the first day of summer. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· A few storms are possible Saturday (30%). An isolated storm is in your forecast for Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the 90s.
· The heat will definitely be on next week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front will move into the area from the north on Thursday. With this surface feature in place, along with a warm, moist flow and daytime heating, we’ll likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the area. Those storms could be strong to severe. Any storms that develop could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail to the area. At this time, the Midlands is under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
We’re expecting dry weather for Friday. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. Also, Friday is the first day of summer, officially happening around 11:54 a.m.
A few storms are possible Saturday (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s. An isolated storm is in your forecast for Sunday (20%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Early next week, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers/Storms (50-60%). Some strong storms are possible. Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Another Hot One. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
