FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday!

A cold front will move into the area from the north on Thursday. With this surface feature in place, along with a warm, moist flow and daytime heating, we’ll likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the area. Those storms could be strong to severe. Any storms that develop could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail to the area. At this time, the Midlands is under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms Thursday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.