First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday, Hot Weekend Coming!

First Alert Issued for Thursday : Tomorrow, we’ll see a slightly better chance of storms as a cold front will move through the state. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of the Midlands under a “Slight” risk of severe weather. This is a late Spring, early Summer front so the air will be drier behind the front…not really cooler. In fact, by the weekend into next week, we’ll see Hot and Humid conditions with upper 90s for Highs and a Heat Index of 101 – 103 degrees.