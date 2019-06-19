First Alert Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday, Hot Weekend Coming!

First Alert Thursday for Strong/Severe Storms
Summer Heat Makes A Return
Abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture is being pumped into the Southeast today and Thursday and this will lead to afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
First Alert Issued for Thursday: Tomorrow, we’ll see a slightly better chance of storms as a cold front will move through the state. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of the Midlands under a “Slight” risk of severe weather. This is a late Spring, early Summer front so the air will be drier behind the front…not really cooler. In fact, by the weekend into next week, we’ll see Hot and Humid conditions with upper 90s for Highs and a Heat Index of 101 – 103 degrees.
Afternoon storm chance will be isolated over the weekend and more scattered by early next week.
Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: Thursday 2PM – 9PM
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Dangerous Lightning
Weather Highlights:
- Warm and humid with afternoon storms today
- First Alert Thursday for a chance of strong to severe storms
- Clearing and drier Friday
- Sunny and Hot for the first weekend of summer
Forecast:
Today: Patchy morning Fog gives way to partly cloudy skies. 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening. Lows Lower 70s. Rain chance 40%
First Alert Thursday: Morning Fog, then mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some storm could be heavy with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs lower to middle 90s
