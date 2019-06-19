English: Seeing Williamson, Morant as top NBA Draft picks ‘says a lot about SC basketball’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina basketball star Alex English knows a thing or two about the NBA.
The Hall of Famer, known for his play with the Denver Nuggets, was drafted in 1976 by the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Thursday, English and many other basketball fans will watch as two Palmetto State products in Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will hear as their names are called in this year’s NBA Draft.
“It’s going to be great to see these two young men go and it says a lot about South Carolina basketball and how it’s improved, although it’s been great for a long time,” English said. “To have 1-2 go in the draft, that’s unheard of.”
Williamson, the presumptive top overall pick in this year’s draft, could end up in New Orleans with the Pelicans. As for Morant, several mock drafts have him slotted as the No. 2 pick going to Memphis. With this duo expected to make a splash in the draft, they’ll add to a storied legacy of basketball players from South Carolina to make it to the NBA.
“South Carolina is full of great basketball players,” English said. “You look at some of the other teams that have South Carolina basketball players that you don’t really recognize. You recognize them now because they were in the playoffs: Khris Middleton of Milwaukee, Torrey Craig of Denver, both very good basketball players. Now, you’ve got these two young men coming out. Top two picks in the draft. It says a lot about South Carolina basketball.”
The NBA Draft takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.