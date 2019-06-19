Power restored near Leesburg Road and Ashbury Drive after crash causes power outages in more than 30 homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power has been restored to more than 30 homes and traffic signals near Leesburg Road and Ashbury Drive after a single car collision caused power outages in the area.
A truck crashed through several trees and hit a power pole causing outages early Wednesday morning.
Dominion Energy has since restored power to the affected area. The two men who were in the truck were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
Lanes were closed in both directions of Leesburg Road. There is no information on possible charges. Richland County officials believe that speeding may have been the cause of the collision. Officials are still investigating the incident.
