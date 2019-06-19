Columbia to host one of the largest gatherings of presidential contenders, but why South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia will be home to one of the largest gatherings of presidential contenders in living memory this weekend, according to party Democratic Party officials.
Out of the 23 candidates running to be the Democratic candidate to run against President Donald Trump, 22 will attend Rep. James Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry Friday.
They are coming to South Carolina because of the large role the state plays in the nominating process.
"The path to the White House goes through South Carolina,” says Trav Robertson, South Carolina Democratic Party Chair.
He says it’s because of a South Carolina’s early primary date, the diverse electorate, and how easily a candidate can traverse the state.
South Carolina will vote February 29, three days before the Super Tuesday when the majority of the country will cast their ballots for their nominee.
In 2016, 61% of Democratic voters in the Palmetto State were African American.
"If a candidate is going to win nationwide, they can't just speak to one specific demographic, and that is going to be the key to building a coalition to becoming the next president of the united states of America,” Robertson said.
Republicans agree the state is crucial because it allows candidates to test their message with a diverse audience
"It's a very representative state for the rest of the country,” says Drew McKissick, “it also a cheaper state to compete in for other campaigns"
Campaigns say this weekend is their chance to speak to an engaged group of South Carolina voters.
"Congressman Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry is one of the most important events on the nation's political calendar. And it's the best opportunity to speak directly with voters from across the Palmetto State,” said Tyler Jones, Senior Adviser to Beto O’Rourke.
Other campaigns agreed this event is crucial for the election.
“Elections aren’t won in this state; they’re earned. So this is a chance for Sen. Sanders to do what he does best, to bypass all the filters and speak directly to thousands of Democrats, to show them what he believes and the kind of person he is and earn their votes,” says Michael Wukela the South Carolina communications director for the Sanders campaign.
Each candidate will get about 60 seconds to speak at Friday’s event, but will also be able to speak at the party’s convention the next day and will be holding other events in Columbia throughout the weekend.
The Republican Party isn’t worried about the attention the Democrats will get. McKissick says he is happy to let Democrat’s fight it out this weekend, while Republicans focus on the Presidents re-election efforts.
A full list of this weekends events can be found here.
