Murrells Inlet woman accused of concealing husband’s death out of jail on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants are shedding more light on a Murrells Inlet woman’s alleged role in concealing the death of her husband.
According to the warrants, 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter found her husband, 85-year-old Hubert Clodfelter, dead under their beach home on May 28.
“The defendant, believing that her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” the warrants state.
Irene Clodfelter allegedly left the victim under the porch and left the area, according to the warrants.
Hubert Clodfelter had been reported missing out of Georgetown County in March. His wife did not provide any information to investigators that was helpful and also misled them several times, the warrants state.
Online records show Irene Clodfelter was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond at around 9:25 p.m. Monday. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County about an hour later. A bond hearing was held Tuesday afternoon, where an additional $150,000 bond for her Horry County charges was set.
According to the J. Reuben Long Detention, Irene Clodfelter bonded out of jail at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday.
In Horry County, Irene Clodfelter faces charges of desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.
Hubert Clodfelter’s daughters were in the courtroom for Tuesday’s bond hearing. Both gave emotional statements, with each crying and consoling one another.
“My heart aches with pain. My heart also aches with anger,” one of the daughters said.
Both women described finding their father in garbage bags and asked the judge not to let Irene Clodfelter out, saying they feared for their safety.
The prosecution noted that Irene Clodfelter is not the daughters’ biological mother.
