Signs of Alzheimer’s and how it affects families

Ratliff was diagnosed seven years ago. Hayes said, "she cooks, she loves to cook, and she has a gas stove in her house and she accidentally left that gas stove on, while sitting in her living room and the house was full of smoke, and she just forgot, and then her demeanor changed, her mood, she became very agitated and would snap at the least little things, and I knew that wasn't my grandmother's behavior, and then her appearance, she is a very stylish woman, always had her earrings to match her shoes, her pocketbook, and I noticed her appearance started declining."