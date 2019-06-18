RCSD, Richland Library to offer firearm safety classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you want to learn more about gun safety?
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Library are teaming up to offer firearm safety classes at four different locations.
During these classes, officials will provide tips and tools that encourage firearm safety and storage.
"Responsible gun ownership is about protecting those guns and making sure that young people don't get their hands on them,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “This is the summer, our kids are out, they're at home. A lot of parents are working and their children at home. Kids are curious and there's a gun in the home, they're gonna find it. So how can we protect them? And that's with these gun locks."
Here’s a list of the locations:
Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Richland Library Main at 1431 Assembly Street
Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m., Richland Library St. Andrews at 2916 Broad River Road
Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m., Richland Library Southeast at 7421 Garners Ferry Road
Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m., Richland Library North Main at 5306 N. Main Street
Every person who attends will receive a free gun lock.
All classes at these locations are only informational sessions. No concealed weapons will not be allowed in Richland Library locations at these classes.
