Negotiations underway to remove man from roof, Cayce officials say

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce officials are currently conducting negotiations to remove a man from the roof of a house near the intersection of Slann Drive and Riverhill Court.
Police received a call about a male suspect on the roof of a home claiming to have a weapon. The people occupying the home do not know the suspect, according to Chief Bryon Snellgrove. Snellgrove said that they are safe, but did not confirm if the occupants of the home had been evacuated.
Officials will continue negotiations for as long as they feel it is necessary. The suspect is not considered to be a danger to the public. It is believed that substance abuse maybe connected to the suspect’s behavior.
