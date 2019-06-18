Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with body found at Midlands restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a body found at a restaurant on Forest Drive in April.
Authorities arrested Conrad Anderson Tuesday afternoon on Cedar Terrace Street by members of the Columbia Police Department’s Fugitive Team and the U.S. Marshals’ Service Fugitive Task.
In April, the body of Charles Arthur Crane was found on April 5 outside of the San Jose Mexican Restaurant. Autopsy results determined Crane died of blunt force trauma injuries.
Investigators believe Crane and Anderson were acquaintances and argued before Crane died.
Anderson has been charged with murder and will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
