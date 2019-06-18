Lexington Co. deputies arrest 6 teens in connection with armed robbery

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Six teens were arrested and charged Sunday in connection with a reported armed robbery in Chapin that happened .
According to officials, the teens came out of the wood and approached the victims as they were waiting to dock their boat at the Rocky Point Recreation Area. Officials said the teens tried to steal their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was assaulted as one of the teens tried to take control of the vehicle. Officials said another teen took money from one of the victims’ wallets while another teen held the passengers in the vehicle at gunpoint.
Officials said a K-9 officer was used to track down the teens, who were found a short time later at a nearby address.
One of the six teens is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Lexington County Detention Center. The other five teens were taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
